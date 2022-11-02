14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.