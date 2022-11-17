2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.

The murder was said to have stemmed from a robbery attempt. Police say one of the suspect entered Chavez' vehicle under the guise of buying some vape pens. He was said to have been shot 3 times from the backseat of his car. Witnesses reported a someone seen running from the scene shortly after hearing gunfire.

