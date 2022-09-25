KPD: Reckless Driver Slams Into Several Parked Cars

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 19-year-old is under arrest after the car he was driving slammed into several parked cars along South Garfield Street near South Fruitland just before 7:00pm Sunday. Kennewick Police say the suspect was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner. His driving caused him to collide with multiple parked vehicles, ultimately bringing him to a stop.He was arrested for Suspicion of DUI, and Reckless Endangerment. He also received multiple traffic infractions. There were no major injuries.