Yakima Coroner on Leave As Prosecutor Considers Charge

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is on leave as the Yakima County Prosecutor decides whether to charge Curtis with assaulting a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. The incident reportedly happened on March 10 at his home in Gleed. Brusic wouldn't give KIT News a lot of detail about the incident other than to say he continues to consider charges. Curtis is unavailable for comment on the matter.

CURTICE WAS SUFFERING A MENTAL CRISIS AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT

Media reports and a Facebook post from Jim Curtice say the incident was the result of Curtice struggling with his mental health. Because he's served in emergency health since a young man his family says he struggles with PTSD and was having a mental challenge as deputies were trying to help him. He was reportedly hospitalized after the incident and is seeking ongoing treatment. The deputy was not injured during the call. Curtice was not ordered but rather made his own decision to take a leave of absence.

A FACEBOOK POST SHOWS CURTICE HAS LOTS OF SUPPORT



A post on the Facebook page of Jim Curtice from Kristy Foster reads;

"I want to thank the huge amount of supporters who have rallied around both Jim and I. The love and prayers of our friends, family, church family, law enforcement family, first responders, medical community, neighbors and even those that we may not know has been overwhelming! From the bottom of our hearts “Thank-You”!

30+ years as a First responder in one capacity or another (Fire, EMT, Paramedic, Paramedic Supervisor) takes a toll on the heart and mind…Jim has shouldered the heartache of many, in order to lessen the effects on others.Those who know my husband know he has a heart of gold, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He is seeking the help and tools he needs to come back stronger than ever. ❤️ He loves thé Yakima Valley .. WE LOVÉ thé Yakima Valley! God.. You got this!

And to the Yakima Sheriff’s office, THANK-YOU! The care and professionalism shown was extraordinary! Yakima has reason to be proud when it comes to our men and women in law enforcement. We appreciate you!"

THE PROSECUTOR SAYS HE'LL MAKE A DECISION ASAP

There's no deadline to file the charges but Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's hoping to make a decision soon.

