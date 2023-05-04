Yakima Coroner Says He’s Back and Better After Treatment For PTSD

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is back on the job after taking a leave of absence to deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. Curtice took the leave of absence in late march after an incident March 10 at his home in which he was accused of assaulting a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. No charges were filed however as a result of the incident.

THE MARCH 10 INCIDENT WAS A CULMINATION OF YEARS OF TRAGEDY

Curtis says the incident in which he struggled with a Deputy was the result of his challenge with his mental health after serving as an EMT and Paramedic since 1991.

Today, after completing a 40-day program at a Utah rehabilitation center for PTSD Curtice says he hasn't felt this good since he was "9-years old." He says he's happy to be back on the job as the Yakima County Coroner. Curtice says while he regrets what happened on March 10 he says had that incident not happened he may not have been able to get the mental help he needed for his PTSD.

CURTICE SAYS HE'S TALKED WITH DEPUTIES INVOLVED THE MARCH INCIDENT



He says he's had a chance to speak with Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies who were involved in the incident at his home and all are understanding and are glad he was able to receive treatment. Curtice says for years he thought he was the only person suffering but in treatment he says he quickly realized that he's not alone.

THERE'S NO CURE BUT HE NOW HAS WAYS TO DEAL WITH THE STRESS

Curtis says there's no cure to PTSD but he says he now has tools to help him deal with the disorder. He's determined to help people understand the mental health condition and hopes to talk to groups and others around the valley about his experiences in the near future.

Curtice is scheduled to speak to KIT News May 10 at 8:15 on Good Morning Yakima. Don't miss our conversation.

