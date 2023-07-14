Narcan Coming to Yakima to Save Lives Stop Overdoses

More and more people die every month in Yakima of drug overdoses. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says so far half way through the month of July and a total of 46 people have died. At the end of last July the number of overdoses was 44.

FENTANYL IS STILL THE MAIN KILLER IN MANY DRUGS

Curtice says Fentanyl is still the main killer. He says fentanyl continues to be the hidden killer in many drugs including the popular blue 30 pills of which he says many are laced with the deadly drug but are sold on the street as Percocete or other less harmful drugs. Authorities say much of the fentanyl is now coming from the open US/Mexican border and local authorities say a lot of the drug is making its way into the Yakima Valley.

MANY LIVES ARE BEING SAVED BY THE SIMPLE USE OF NARCAN NASAL SPRAY

Many people are using the drug and some are overdosing. Curtice says many lives are being saved in Yakima and throughout the state with the use Narcan that can revive someone experiencing an overdose.

HUNDREDS OF DOSES ARE ON THE WAY TO YAKIMA

1,500 boxes of the life saving drug are on the way to Yakima according to the Yakima Health District. District officials say Narcan will be given to some area businesses and will also be given to people from the district's mobile clinic. The Narcan nasal spray will be given to area businesses that may be concerned that people are using drugs at the business in areas that see a lot of overdoses.

HOW ABOUT A VENDING MACHINE?

Along with distributing Narcan to area businesses health district officials are also talking about the possibility of opening a vending machine where poeple could obtain the life saving Narcan in Yakima.

