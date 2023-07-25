Prosser Man Proves that No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

The man assaulted a Prosser Police Department Officer and a West Benton Fire and Rescue Firefighter.

Prosser Police Officers were dispatched to Crawford Park on Monday, July 24th regarding an adult male who, according to witnesses, had stopped breathing. Officers immediately began to perform CPR on the unresponsive male, soon determining that he was suffering from a narcotics related overdose.

Authorities continued to perform CPR after administering multiple doses of Narcan to the man, who was soon after successfully revived. Medics from Prosser Memorial Hospital and Firefighters from West Benton Fire and Rescue then arrived on scene and began administering further aid to the overdose victim.

While Medics and Firefighters were administering aid, the male became combative and assaulted one of the West Benton County Firefighters. Officers then began attempting to take the male into custody, as he assaulted an officer while resisting arrest.

Once the now suspect was was finally subdued and arrested, he was transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital to treat minor injuries incurred during his arrest, as well as continued treatment for suspected narcotics overdose.

Despite the suspect's best efforts to inflict harm, the assaulted officer and firefighter remained uninjured during the incident. The unnamed suspect was then transported to the Benton County Jail and booked.

The only other information to be released from the Prosser Police Department is that the suspect is a 20-year-old Prosser resident, and that he was booked for Assault in the 3rd Degree.

The Prosser Police Department was also assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with this arrest.