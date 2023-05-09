Yakima Prosecutor Deciding if Officers Were Justified in Shooting

Three Yakima Police Officers remain on administrative leave following a shooting in Yakima last week but Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's putting the case on a fast track.

OFFICERS TRIED TO TALK TO THE MAN BUT HE THREATENED THE OFFICERS

Last Wednesday, May 3, 39-year-old Sergio Orduna-Mata was fatally shot in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Union Street after police say he was threatening Officers with a weapon. Officers were called to the home by the man's brother who told the 911 operator his brother was having mental problems and had armed himself with a shotgun. When the Officers arrived they ordered Orduna-Mata to drop his gun but he refused and was shot and died at the scene.

BRUSIC KNOWS THE FORCE IS ALREADY SHORT ON OFFICERS

Now the case is in the hands of the Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic who must decide if the Officers actions were justified. Brusic says he always places Officer involved shootings at the front of his list of decisions to make because he knows how important the Officers are to keeping Yakima Safe. Until a decision is made the Officers remain on administrative leave. That means the department, which is already short on Officers is now short another three Officers.

THE CASE IS BEING HANDLED BY A SPECIAL UNIT OF OFFICERS

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit made up of Officers from throughout the region. The unit was formed to specifically investigate shootings involving Officers and includes members from various departments to make sure an investigation is fair.

Brusic says he can't say when he'll make a decision but he says he's determined to do it as fast as possible to complete the case.

