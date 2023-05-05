Police Name Man Killed Wednesday After Pointing Gun At Officers

The Yakima County Coroner has released the name of a man shot dead by Yakima Police Officers during a confrontation on Wednesday as 39-year-old Sergio Orduna-Mata. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the torso even though he was shot multiple times by officers.

THREE OFFICERS RESPONDED AND IMMEDIATELY DREW THEIR GUNS

Yakima Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Union Street at about 7:11 am Wednesday after a 911 caller told authorities his 39-year-old brother was having mental problems and had armed himself with a shotgun. The brother also told officers Orduna-Mata was in the front yard of the home and that the family had locked themselves inside the home to protect themselves.

THE OFFICERS ORDERED THE MAN TO DROP THE GUN BUT HE REFUSED

When the Officers arrived they ordered Orduna-Mata to drop the gun but he instead threatened the officers who then shot Orduna-Mata who died at the scene. Police say had threatened the officers with a short barreled shotgun at the time of the incident the reason why they opened fire to stop the threat.

A SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE UNIT IS NOW LOOKING CLOSELY AT THE SHOOTING

The shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit made up of Officers from throughout the region. They'll investigate the shooting and pass reports to the Yakmia County Prosecutor who will make a final determination if the shooting was justified.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.