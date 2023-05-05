Police Name Man Killed Wednesday After Pointing Gun At Officers
The Yakima County Coroner has released the name of a man shot dead by Yakima Police Officers during a confrontation on Wednesday as 39-year-old Sergio Orduna-Mata. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the torso even though he was shot multiple times by officers.
THREE OFFICERS RESPONDED AND IMMEDIATELY DREW THEIR GUNS
Yakima Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Union Street at about 7:11 am Wednesday after a 911 caller told authorities his 39-year-old brother was having mental problems and had armed himself with a shotgun. The brother also told officers Orduna-Mata was in the front yard of the home and that the family had locked themselves inside the home to protect themselves.
THE OFFICERS ORDERED THE MAN TO DROP THE GUN BUT HE REFUSED
When the Officers arrived they ordered Orduna-Mata to drop the gun but he instead threatened the officers who then shot Orduna-Mata who died at the scene. Police say had threatened the officers with a short barreled shotgun at the time of the incident the reason why they opened fire to stop the threat.
A SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE UNIT IS NOW LOOKING CLOSELY AT THE SHOOTING
The shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit made up of Officers from throughout the region. They'll investigate the shooting and pass reports to the Yakmia County Prosecutor who will make a final determination if the shooting was justified.