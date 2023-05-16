Two Face Charges After Killing Of Wapato Man

Two men arrested for the shooting of a man in Wapato May 5 made an appearance in court on Monday where they were charged with second-degree murder.

BOTH MEN ARE HELD ON $1 MILLION BAIL

20-year-old Joel Campos-Dones of Toppenish and 19-year-old Xavier Randall of Granger are both being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail has been set at $1 million for both men. They also face charges of drive-by-shooting. Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives say the two fired shots that killed 35-year-old Charlie Jimenez of Wapato in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Wasco Avenue.

AUTHORITIES WERE ALERTED BY A NEIGHBOR ABOUT THE SHOOTING

Authorities were called to the area by a neighbor who reported the shooting and told a 911 dispatcher his neighbor had been injured. When Officers from the Wapato Police Department arrived they found Jimenez in the front yard. He was shot in the leg, abdomen and chest. He died in a private vehicle on the way to a hospital.

SECURITY VIDEO HELPED POLICE FIND A SUSPECT VEHICLE

Security video from the neighborhood found 2 vehicles that pulled up to the home and opened fire on Jimenez. One of the vehicle was located in Toppenish and crashed near Buena after being spotted by an officer. Three people were taken into custody including the driver. One was released and two were arrested and were charged Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.

Yakima County Prosecutor says more arrests are possible as the investigation into the shooting continues.

