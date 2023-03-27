Two Deadly Shootings in Yakima Still No Charges Filed

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's close to making a charging decision in a shooting reported at Yakima's Randall dog park last month. Earlier this month Brusic met with Yakima Police to review facts in the the February 5.

22-year-old Daniel Ortega was killed at the park after police say he was "acting erratically and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son." Police say the man asked Ortega to leave them alone but when he wouldn't he fired his gun saying he was protecting himself and his young son."

To be fully justified in self defense in the shooting Brusic says a person must feel like they were at risk of being seriously injured or killed and that there was no way to avoid the situation.

Brusic has no timeline but he says he's hoping to make the decision as soon as possible.

He's also set to make a charging decision in another shooting reported on the same day.

The other shooting on February 5 happened at a Beech Street home in Yakima. 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima died after police say Tello knocked on their door carrying a gun. A fight started between the three men and one of the men grabbed a firearm and shot Tello who died in the back yard of the home.

So far no arrests and no charges have been filed in either of the cases.

Brusic also has another big decision to make. Whether to file charges against Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice for allegedly assaulting a deputy at a home in Gleed earlier this month.

