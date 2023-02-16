Three Shootings, Three Dead No Arrests…Yet

A woman died in a shooting in Toppenish. It happened Tuesday and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating.

Deputies were called at about 4:30 pm Tuesday for a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Chamber Road. When they arrived they found a woman dead and another woman considered a suspect. No information if an arrest was made.

THE VICTIM IS A MEMBER OF THE YAKAMA NATION



Because the victim is a tribal member the FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating. No other information is available.

TWO SHOOTINGS REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION IN YAKIMA

Yakima Police continue two shootings reported on February 5 in which two men died. The first shooting at a home on East Beech Street resulted in the death of 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun.

TWO MEN AT THE HOME SAY TELLO ARRIVED CARRYING A GUN

Police say a fight started between the Tello and the two men in the home. One of the men grabbed a gun and shot Tello who died in the back yard of the home. Police interviewed the two men in the home and they were released without being arrested. The investigation continues into that shooting as well as the other shooting at the Randall dog park also reported on Sunday, February 5.

THE SECOND SHOOTING FEBRUARY 5 IS STILL BEING INVESTIGATED

In that shooting 22-year-old Daniel Ortega was at the park reportedly acting erratically and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son. The man asked Ortega to stop. A press release says "after attempts to verbally de-escalate the incident failed, the child’s father, a 28-year-old Yakima man, discharged his legally owned firearm in defense of himself and his child." Ortega died after the shooting.

PROSECUTOR JOE BRUSIC COULD GET COMPLETED REPORTS FRIDAY

When the investigations are complete the reports will be forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutors Office. Prosecutor Joe Brusic will decide whether or not the shootings were justified. He must legally determine if the shooters in both incidents felt like they had to take action to protect themselves or others from being injured or killed. Brusic won't say how long it may take him to make determinations in both cases. He says he's working closely with police in both investigations.

