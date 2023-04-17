Suspect Slams Two Yakima Police Cars With Stolen Vehicle

A suspect is being held in the Yakima County jail after crashing into police patrol cars with a stolen vehicle on Saturday. Yakima Police say it happened at about 7:00 pm Saturday when officers spotted the stolen car in the 1600 block of East Beech Street. Officers found the vehicle parked with a driver inside.
AN OFFICER TRIED TO TALK TO THE SUSPECT BUT HE SLAMMED A PATROL VEHICLE
An Officer parked behind the man and attempted to give verbal commands for the driver to get out of the vehicle but the driver refused. Instead of listening to the officer the suspect drove in reverse and struck the patrol vehicle.
THE SUSPECT DRIVER THEN TOOK OFF BEFORE ANOTHER CRASH
The suspect driver then took off in the stolen car and eventually crashed into another patrol vehicle at the intersection of Fair Avenue and Beech Street. The suspect driver then jumped out and ran away but was taken into custody a short time later. No Officers were seriously injured in the incident. However two patrol vehicles are damaged as a result of the incident. It's unknown if the vehicle are still in use today.
