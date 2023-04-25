Yakima Police Search For Suspect in Death of 53-Year-Old Man

Yakima Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported early Tuesday in the west alley of the 700 block of South 7th Street.

OFFICERS ARRIVED AFTER A CALL OF SHOTS FIRED IN THE AREA

Officers were called to the area at 1:59 am for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 53-year-old man sitting in the drivers seat of a van. The man had been shot. He was rushed to Multicare Memorial Hospital where he died.

POLICE ARE HOPING FOR TIPS NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE

No arrests have been made and no other information has been released including the identity of the man killed. Police are searching for information that could lead them to an arrest.

TWO HOMICIDES SO FAR THIS WEEK IN YAKIMA

It was the second homicide this week in the city of Yakima. On Sunday Yakima Police say a 24-year-old woman strangled a 26-year-old man to death at a Yakima apartment. Luisa Parmenter is being held on $1 million bail. She's facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges. She's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say Hector Felix was killed during a fight at the apartment that police say was gang related. They say Felix was a documented gang member in Yakima before he was killed. The investigation continues today. If you know anything about either homicide contact Yakima Police Detective Lee at 509-575-6200.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)