Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Woman, Where is Heather?

Yakima Police are asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

The family of 36-year-old Heather Sears has reported her missing.

If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Heather Sears, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

There are currently many missing children from the state of Washington. The Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) provides a poster for active missing adults and children, ONLY if requested by a family member or law enforcement agency. All MISSING PERSONS need to be reported to the primary law enforcement agency where the person was last seen FIRST before MUPU can offer any assistance.

If you need to report a missing child or adult and need assistance, call MUPU at 1-800-543-5678.

