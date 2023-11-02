How Bazaar! 19 Yakima Craft & Vendor Fairs In November!

For the past few years, the craft community has been trying to make craft season a year-round thing, but to many not in the home creator & crafter mind space, it's still a holiday season event. So, for those of you who do occupy that state of mind (which, hey, no worries, we're just happy to have you come out when you do), get ready to get crafty! Holiday craft fairs and bazaars are in full swing!

Take the Halloween decorations down, and get out your fall décor, or even start extra early with the tree, but why stick with the old store-bought stuff you have? Check out one of these many events listed below and get something fresh, new, and crafty! If it's for yourself? Great! If it's a gift for someone else? GREAT! (Handmade gifts are always more memorable). And best of all, you'll be helping out local businesses and artists!



Yakima Valley Holiday Bazaars: NOVEMBER 4th & 5th

Holiday Bazaar

The Harman Center (101 N. 65th, Yakima)

Saturday the 4th @ 8a to 3p

Holiday Bazaar Hosted by Tree Top Inc.

Selah Civic Center (216 S. 1st, Selah)

Saturday the 4th @ 9a to 3p

West Valley Winter Bazaar

West Valley Missionary Church (11107 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima)

Saturday the 4th @ 9a to 3p

Mama Corie's Kitchen 2nd Anniversary Party

(114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, Yakima)

Saturday the 4th @ 10a to 4p

Yakima Valley Holiday Bazaars: NOVEMBER 10th, 11th & 12th

Christmas Barn Sale

(1212 Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Yakima)

Nov. 10th & 11th @ 9a to 5p

Veterans Day Bazaar

Selah Civic Center (216 S. 1st, Selah)

Saturday the 11th @ 9a to 4p

Glenwood Square Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

(511 Tieton Drive, Yakima)

Saturday the 11th @ 9a to 3p

Holy Redeemer Holiday Bazaar

Parish Hall (1707 S. 3rd Ave., Yakima)

Saturday the 11th @ 9a to 4p

Christmas Open House & Bazaar

Vintage Market @ Antiques Etc. @ Glenwood Square (511 Tieton Drive, Yakima)

Saturday the 11th @ 9a to 3p

Homespun Crafter's Bazaar

(10000 Zier Rd., Yakima)

Saturday the 11th @ 9a to 3p

Fall Cook Out

Mama Corie's Kitchen (114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, Yakima)

Sunday Nov 12th @ 3p to 7p

FUNKO Pop N Trade (Collectible Vendor Fair)

(12 N. 10th Ave., Yakima)

Saturday the 11th @ 10a to 2p



Yakima Valley Holiday Bazaars: NOVEMBER 17th, 18th & 19th

Holy Family Holiday Bazaar

Holy Family Catholic Church (56th & Chestnut, Yakima)

Saturday the 18th @ 8a to 3p

Old Fashion Christmas & Bazaar

Vintage Market @ Antiques Etc. @ Glenwood Square (511 Tieton Drive, Yakima)

Saturday the 18th @ 9a to 4p

Christmas Barn Sale

(1212 Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Yakima)

Nov. 17th & 18th @ 9a to 5p

Sacred Road Holiday Bazaar

Harrah Community Christian School (50 Dane Ave., Harrah)

Saturday the 18th @ 9a to 3p

Yakima Valley Holiday Bazaars: NOVEMBER 25th & 26th

Small Business Sat & Bazaar

Vintage Market @ Antiques Etc. @ Glenwood Square (511 Tieton Drive, Yakima)

Saturday the 25th - 10a to 4p

Fall Festival

Selah Civic Center (216 S. 1st, Selah)

Saturday the 25th @ 9a to 4p

Collectible Show (Sports Cards/Funkos)

Mama Corie's Kitchen (114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, Yakima)

Saturday the 25th @ 10a to 4p



How Can I Join The "Crafting Community"?

Now, I've seen some people state how locations and dates of craft fairs and holiday bazaars are getting harder and harder to find. Or ask how they can get into the crafting game. Luckily there's a local Facebook group called "Yakima Valley Crafts Show/Bazaar's". So far, the community of vendors as well as people who just love to find beautifully hand made treasures have helped fill the calendar for all your holiday shopping needs!



Did We Miss Something?

There are so many fairs and bazaars this time of year, one might have slipped under our radar. If that's the case, please Tap the App and send us a message letting us know! & Don't worry, we'll have a December Bazaar round up soon!

