Yakima’s Holiday Lighted Parade is Back This Year

Time to plan for the upcoming holiday season and a holiday parade. The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back this year. The 23rd Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is set to happen on Sunday, December 4th, at 6:00 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to show up for the event in downtown Yakima.

The parade will begin at the Salvation Army located at the corner of 6th Ave. and Yakima Ave. and proceed down Yakima Avenue to 3rd Street where it will join the annual tree lighting ceremony at Millennium Plaza. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance.

Get signed up now if you want to be a part of the parade

City officials say the entire community is invited to join the parade. Participation is free, but participants are asked to pre-register at YakimaParades.com.

Parade officials says participants and spectators are "encouraged to wear festive clothing, but are asked not to dress as Santa Claus as SANTA will be making his official arrival known at the end of the parade."

The deadline to sign up is December 2

Don't waste any time getting signed up. The deadline for entry is midnight, Friday December 2. Questions about the parade? You can email them to: yakimaparades@gmail.com Walk-up participants are allowed, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

This year's Holiday Lighted Parade is sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan and Ron’s Coin and Collectables.

