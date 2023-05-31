A Big Move For the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Set for June 25

A Big Move For the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Set for June 25

When you attend the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market this month and most of the month of June you'll find the market on 3rd Street in front of the Capital Theater. But June 25th you'll find the market in a new home at the Rotary Marketplace at 15 West Yakima Avenue.

THE MARKET WAS HOPING TO ALREADY BE IN THE NEW HOME -

“It’s unfortunate, but with all that still needs to be accomplished it only makes sense to push back the farmers market relocation to a later date. Electrical is the number #1 need to move over, but it’s just not in cards to be available in time for the original June 4th move,” says Yvette Lippert, the DYFM Manger. John Baule, the Rotary member who watches over the project says as of Thursday "pavers were 3/4 placed thanks to our community partners and Rotary members, but there is still concrete left to be poured in several areas, doors to be installed, additional movement of gravel and paving to complete, and more."

LOTS OF PEOPLE LOVE THE MARKET WITH LOTS OF PEOPLE VISITING THE MARKET

Lippert says the market is growing every year with opening weekend seeing 50 vendors and more than 5,000 people who attended the market on Mother's Day. She says with a new home and with more produce and fruit come into season there's more growth on the way with rhubarb, strawberries, blueberries, cabbage, cherries, lavender, raspberries, and zucchini expected in the month of June.
The Market happens every Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm through October 22nd.

