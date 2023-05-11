Yakima Farmers Market New Home Won’t Be Ready on Sunday

If you plan to enjoy Mothers Day 2023 by visiting the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market on Sunday you'll find the market in the same place its been for years. The market is located on 3rd Street downtown in front of the Yakima Capital Theater.

THE MARKET'S NEW HOME IS EXPECTED TO BE READY IN JUNE



But it won't be there in later this summer. The new home for the market remains under construction at 15 West Yakima Avenue. Unlike during the summer months when you'll find all kinds of fruits and vegetables the opening day is usually focused on handcrafted items, entertainment and great food. Later this summer the market will begin to fill with the fruits and vegetables that are hallmarks of the Yakima Valley.

THE DOWNTOWN YAKIMA FARMERS MARKET HAS A LONG HISTORY

“This is the 24th year a farmers’ market has been in operation downtown,” says market Manager, Yvette Lippert. “A farmers’ market was originally started in 1998 by Joe Mann and a combination of community members and farmers who saw the importance of a market early on. It’s been a humbling experience to continue that tradition the last six years and thrilled to see the community come together in support of the new marketplace.”The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will be open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. May 14 through October 22.

THERE'S A LOT MORE THAN JUST GREAT FOOD AT THE MARKET

Special events are planned during the summer including a special Kids Day the last Sunday of each month and last day of market with Halloween costume contests and more. Also the market will feature live music weekly and celebrate the National

Farmers Market week (August 6-12, 2023) on August 6. To encourage more to people to pay attention to climate issues, the market will also celebrate Drive Electric Day on October 1.

