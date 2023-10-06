Find Your New Junk/Treasure at ‘Junk-tiquen’ in Ellensburg!

The old saying "one person's junk is another person's treasure" is kind of a lie when you think about it. Sure, it might be junk now, but it was once loved and enjoyed by the owner. Now, for whatever reason, it's time for that "junk" to find a new home for someone to love and cherish, so is it really junk, or just "extremely well loved/used" stuff? The new saying should be, "One person's well-used, not needed anymore stuff is another person's treasure until they decide it's junk!"

There have been many vendor fairs, swap meets, and flea markets all over the Pacific Northwest, but only one has been named "one of Flea Market Decor's top 12 markets to visit in the UNITED STATES!" Whether you're in the mood to sell some well-loved junk or purchase it, one of the biggest opportunities in the country is happening in Ellensburg!



Giphy.com

Junk-tiquen in the Burg's Fall Vintage Show is happening on Saturday, October 21st, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Kittitas Valley Event Center!

"Come join the fun with a day filled with shopping vendors for Antiques, Up-Cycled 'Junk', Jewelry, Pillows, Signs, Vintage finds, and more!"

- Junk-tiquen in the Burg

For more details on this junk-topia of well-loved treasures, check out the Junk-tiquen on the Burg's Facebook event page!

