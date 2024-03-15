UPDATE: Fatal Shooting Near University Way in Ellensburg on Friday

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, there was a shooting at 12:14 pm on Friday, March 15th, 2024, near University Way and North Main Street in Ellensburg, Washington.

An alert was sent out to students to shelter in place, and reports are that the suspect was a male, wearing a purple hoodie, carrying a bag last seen headed northbound.

Official reports have been posted on the Ellensburg Police Department’s official Facebook page.

“Heavy Police Activity in the area of University Way and N Main St. Please avoid the area of Water St to C St. Stay inside and lock your doors. Be aware of your surroundings, and we will update when the situation has resolved.” – Ellensburg Police Department Facebook page

attachment-police-lights1 loading...

Reports have been coming regularly. The update at 2:40:

“UPDATE: Still actively searching for the suspect. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for official information.” – Ellensburg Police Department Facebook page

Around 3:10 pm, an update mentions how schools are being released on time as normal.

UPDATE: FATAL SHOOTING IN ELLENSBURG ON FRIDAY, MARCH 15TH

A rundown of the days events were posted on The Ellensburg Police Department's facebook page around 9 pm on Friday night.

"At 12:14 p.m., Ellensburg Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of West University Way. On arrival, officers found a victim with serious gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the local hospital where he died from his injuries."

The identity of the person of interest is known and crews are still searching for him. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

As per the Ellensburg Police Department’s request, please stay safe and stay indoors. If you see anything suspicious or have information, contact KITTCOM or 911 and report to investigators.

Get our free mobile app

YUM: Highest-Rated Cheap Eats in Yakima, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated cheap eats restaurants in Yakima from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Yakima Restaurants We Miss That Permanently Closed in 2023 These places will live on in our hearts! 😔 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING NOW: