10 Sparkly Christmas Events in Washington That Will Blow Your Mind
We sure are lucky to be living here, especially if you're not going anywhere outside of Washington state for the next couple of weeks. We have found 10 sparkly Christmas events that are happening soon. They will blow your mind with how magical and lit up they are!
We have included events happening all over Washington, so if you're itching to do some road tripping in the coming weeks, you're covered with this list. There are sparkly, well-lit events happening from Lakewood to Bellingham and all the way to Spokane, including cities in between like Yakima, Ellensburg, Puyallup, Wenatchee, and the Tri Cities!
Check out these 10 events happening soon in Washington state.
1 . Puyallup Victorian Christmas
December 1-4, 2022
2 . Lights in Spokane at the Northwest Winterfest
Dec 2nd to Dec 4th
largest illuminated lantern display and cultural celebration
3 . Lighted Boat Parade in Tri Cities (Kennewick)
December 2 to December 3
4 . Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights in Tri Cities (Richland)
Various times December 2 to January 2, 2023
5 . Ellensburg Night Market
December 7, 14, 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
6 . Zoo Lights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma
Happening now thru Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
7 . Manito Holiday Lights in Spokane Drive-Thru or Walk-Thru
Dec 9th
Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights at Manito is a decades-long Spokane Tradition
8 . Bellingham Lighted Christmas Stroll: Straight Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie
December 9
9 . Bellingham Lighted Bike Parade
Happening December 10, 2022
10 . Winter Solstice Lights at Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood
Thru Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
SEE ALSO: These 9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV Will Be Very Missed
LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America