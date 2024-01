Catch WSU Cougar sports on Newsradio 610 KONA and if you want to watch the game with friends, THE Cougar Den in the Tri-Cities is Jackalope Bar & Grill at 107 Vista Way in Kennewick. It's the best place south of Pullman to take in your beloved Cougs! Food and drink specials and plenty of ways to win during every Cougar Football game. See you there for every game during the 2021 season!

[table "5" not found /]