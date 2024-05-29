Help Wanted: Police Search for Two Suspects in Hit And Run Crash

Police are looking for two people who left the scene of a collision on Monday.

Washington State Patrol is asking for your assistance to locate the persons of interest involved in the hit-and-run. Tyler William Harris and an unidentified female were seen running from the crash on State Route 395 and West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. The violent crash happened at about 3:50 am. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the woman and who was driving the car.

How did the collision occur?

A 1990 white Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on West Clearwater Avenue when the driver failed to stop at a red light. The Accord slammed into a semi truck in the intersection causing the car to spin. One of the occupants was ejected, and suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim and another in the car were taken to the hospital.

Washington State Patrol and Kennewick Police searched the area for the suspects.

However, Harris and the woman were not be located. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information about the suspects is asked to contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-572-5161, 509-734-5817, or email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.

