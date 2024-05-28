14-Year-Old with Stolen Gun & Car Lead WSP on High-Speed Chase

A routine traffic stop by a Washington State Patrol Trooper led to a high-speed chase & both a stolen car and a handgun being recovered.

Possible Impaired Traffic Stop Leads to Stolen Car and Gun Recovered

Talk to any Washington State Patrol Trooper, and they will tell you anything can happen during a traffic stop. It is one of the most dangerous parts of their job and they never know when a seemingly normal stop will turn into a bad situation. In this case, a Washington State Patrol Trooper spotted a possible impaired driver after 3 am traveling westbound on I-90 near West Mercer and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the white sedan refused to stop and ran from the Trooper all the way to Union Hill Road in Redmond. The white vehicle finally stopped after missing a corner at Union Hill Road and Avondale in front of the User Research International building.

Driver Fled on Foot After Losing Control

After the driver of the white sedan missed the corner and lost control, the car jumped the curb before coming to a stop near some bushes. The driver leaped from the car and ran away on foot but was quickly caught by police. The suspect driver turned out to be a 14-year-old who had a stolen gun in his possession with the serial number removed and included an extended magazine. "The vehicle lost control and the driver fled on foot but was apprehended quickly. The suspect was 14 years old! The vehicle ended up being stolen and a handgun was also recovered with the serial number removed and an extended magazine." The white sedan also turned up stolen. The unnamed 14-year-old suspect was booked into Juvenile Detention on multiple charges.