Incredible Survival: Man Falls 400-Feet in WA With Minor Injuries

It's a truly incredidible story of survival after a man fell 400 feet on Sunday.

The 19-year old man fell down the side of the canyon at the High Steel Bridge in Shelton. It's the tallest railroad bridge in the United States, at 375 feet above the Skokomish River.

The man was rescued in a safe successful operation.

Crews with West Mason Fire, the Mighty Mason 6, and the Mason County Sheriff's Office worked together using a harness off the bridge.

The man reportedly was hiking when he fell.

The man ended up falling all the way down to the river. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Rescuers say he's incredibly lucky to be alive.

Authorities remind people NOT to hike in the dangerous area. Several people die in the area each year. Some suicides have been reported in the area.

The High Steel Bridge is one of the most popular bungee jumps in Washington.

The High Steel Bridge remains a much visited attraction for tourists. For those who are brave enough, bungee jumping is available. However, for most, a great view is what most people visit the bridge for.

