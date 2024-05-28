I am not well versed in the Beer industry, but I know a few people who are, and that's awesome, but parts of me wonders if they have heard of these beers?

Coors Light and Clamato, that's my go-to beer order, when I decide to at least.

What is your order? Do you like trying new beers?

Have You Heard of these 5 Top Rated Beers in WA?

via GIPHY

Check out these top-rated beers in WA State below.

1. COFFEE CINNAMON B-BOMB

ABV: 13.5% IBU: 50

Color: Dark black, opaque

Aroma: Cinnamon and coffee up front with notes of toffee, chocolate and some vanilla, graham cracker and dried fruit

Flavor: Moderately sweet with a balanced, moderate bitterness in full body, with a strong alcohol warmth, medium carbonation and mouthwatering

Source

2. The Rusty Nail

ABV: 14.1% IBU: 40

Color: Dark, opaque black

Aroma: Cinnamon, oak and whiskey notes, licorice, dried fruit, with an array of sweet aromatics: brown sugar, chocolate, molasses, and vanilla

Flavor: Definite sweetness and slightly bitter with high lingering sweetness and moderate umami in a warming full body with moderate carbonation

Source

3. Midnight Still

Check it out here.

- Rating: 4.53 (189 ratings)

- Type: American Imperial Stout

- ABV: 12.50%

Find it here.

4. Coconut B-Bomb

ABV: 14.0% IBU: 65

Color: Deep black

Aroma: Toasted coconut, oak, bourbon, vanilla

Flavor: Chocolate, dark fruits, bourbon, coconut

Source

5. Peche 'n Brett

Unfortunately, by the time this list was made, this company had closed their doors. If you have a brew from them saved for a special occasion, I recommend hanging on to it!

There you have it! Now go explore the different tastes!

Check out the full list here.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBILITY

🍺Cheers to Pacific Northwest's 2 Top Small Town Beer Scenes🍺 This gallery contains 16 photos and features 7 breweries in Sunnyside and Hood River. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

The Best Summer Craft Beers To Pair with your 2024 Summer Activities The 2024 Summer Season is here and you are already making plans for all the activities you want to partake in over the coming months. Whether you are a South Jersey Local or vacationer, you should know there is more to this area than just beaches and boardwalks. Some of the best Craft Drink Producers in the state can be found within a short drive of Cape May and Atlantic City areas. Whether you want an adult beverage for your next trip to the beach or you are having a Summer House Party, here are some of the best Craft Beers produced at local Breweries you can enjoy this Summer. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media