Paws For A Cause To Help Tri-Cities Animal Groups

Tri-Cities is a wonderful animal community. I don't think I know anyone that doesn't have a pet of some species in their home. Pets are a lot of responsibility. Taking care of any living creature falls in to that category. Sometimes the responsibility becomes too much for some and they need to make the decision to surrender their pet to one of the many groups in Tri-Cities that look to rehome a dog, cat, or other furry friend.

Those are the positive scenarios, but many cases are of animals abandoned, dumped, abused, and rescued from terrible situations. It is up to these groups to triage these animals whose lives have changed dramatically. They provide medical care, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, surgeries if needed, shelter, food, and most importantly, love...until they find their new home.

That costs money. All of these groups are non-profits...meaning everything they take in goes to costs related to their mission. Those costs add up. Donations are welcome year round, and not just cash. Donations of food, blankets, towels, dog beds, leashes, collars, anything that can be used in the care of an animal is needed and welcome.

Fundraisers are also a big part of the equations for these groups to continue their mission. Paws for a Cause is one such event. The Friends of Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Pet Overpopulation Prevention are teaming up Saturday September 7th to raise money for their wonderful misssons.

The evening will feature dinner outdoors at Clover Island Inn as well as live music from Englewood Heights. There will also be multiple ways to support and help those animals looking for furever homes in their care.

Tickets are available now and you can get yours by clicking here.