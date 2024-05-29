Kennewick Disturbance Leads To BCSO Thrown Birthday Party

A pair of deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Department spent part of their Tuesday in East Kennewick after a disturbance call came into dispatch. Not long after they arrived at the scene deputies realized what they walked into. It wasn't a crime...but a conundrum.

It turns out the argument was between a couple centered around the birthday of their 4-year-old son. Financial struggles in the household created distress for the couple because they couldn't afford to get the boy a present. Enter the Benton County Sheriff Foundation to the rescue.

The deputies found out the little man really wanted a remote control monster truck for his special day. So the deputies hit the road to do some shopping at a nearby big box store that begins with a "W".

Shortly after arriving the deputies picked up the desired monster truck with funds from the Sheriff Foundation as well as gifts for the other kids in the house. Then it was back to East Kennewick to make a little boy's birthday special.

When they arrived a couple hours after leaving, the deputies not only provided smiles to the birthday boy and his siblings, but they also provided resources for employment, family counseling, and other social services to improve their situation.

The BCSO extends a huge thank you to all of those who have donated to the Foundation over the years as it help deliver these kind of outcomes. If you would like to donate to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation click here.