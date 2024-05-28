Today is International Burger Day! An American classic, but it turns out that something so American can be linked back to the times of the Spanish conquistadors. Everything in America is a melting pot of culture, and the hamburger is no different. The unexpected link between Spanish conquistadors and the birth of hamburgers.

Spanish Explorers

As Spanish explorers set sail for the New World in the 15th and 16th centuries, they brought with them their culinary traditions. Among these traditions was a dish known as "isicia omentata," a minced meat patty enjoyed by ancient Romans and later adopted by the Spanish.

19th Century

By the 19th century, waves of European immigrants, including the Spanish, flocked to the United States in search of new opportunities. It was in this melting pot of cultures and cuisines that the modern hamburger began to take shape. While the exact origins of the hamburger remain a topic of debate, one theory suggests that German immigrants in the port city of Hamburg, Germany, brought with them a similar minced meat dish known as "Hamburg steak."

Influences Collided

As these culinary influences collided on American soil, the hamburger as we know it today began to emerge. The concept of placing a minced meat patty between two slices of bread gained popularity, eventually evolving into the iconic sandwich that has become a staple of American cuisine. In a sense, the hamburger represents a fusion of cultures and cuisines, a culinary symbol of the interconnectedness of our world. From the ancient Romans to the Spanish conquistadors to the immigrants who shaped the modern American diet. So, enjoy a burger today and think of the journey that made the hamburger the perfect American comfort food.

