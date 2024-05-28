A few road chip sealing projects will start today in Pasco (May 28th)

The Chip sealing will impact a few roads

Work should last around five days if everything goes to plan for Public Works’ Crews

Residents will still be able to access their homes during the chip-sealing

Chip Sealing Projects Beginning in Pasco

Starting today, [May 28th], the City of Pasco’s Public Works Operations Maintenance crew will perform chip sealing on several roads in the area.

Roads Affected by Chip Sealing

On Monday, chip seal work will be done on Road 96 from West Argent Road to Balflour Drive and West Maple Drive from Road 96 to the end of the cul-de-sac. Public works officials say the work will last about five days and run from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The duration could change depending on the weather and other conditions.

Resident Instructions and Access Details During Chip Sealing

The City of Pasco asks that people take their vehicles off the streets and check to make sure their sprinklers are not spraying on the pavement. However, during the chip-sealing work, residents along the two roads can still get in and out of their driveways and neighborhoods.

