Another WSDOT Crew Sent to Hospital After Work Zone Crash

For the second time in only a few weeks, WSDOT crew members were taken to the hospital after getting crashed in their work zone.

Get our free mobile app

X @wsdot traffic X @wsdot traffic loading...

Another WSDOT Work Zone Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

Thursday evening around 3 pm, a WSDOT crew of 3 was working inside a work zone on I-5 when a driver of a black sports car slammed into them. Officials say the car hit not just one, but two different WSDOT vehicles parked inside the zone. Aisha Dayal who is the WSDOT Spokesperson said in an interview with KOMO news, “A lot of these collisions are avoidable. They're caused by people going too fast, not paying attention, being impaired, so these are all things drivers can do and look out for." The good news is that after getting checked out at the hospital, all 3 were released.

loading...

The 2nd WSDOT Crew Sent to Hospital This Year

This is the second time in 2024 that a WSDOT crew working in a work zone was struck by a car on the side of the road. The first crash this year happened in the middle of the night on Sunday, January 23, 2024, around 9 pm. A drunk driver slammed into the back of a WSDOT work truck sending 6 different workers to the hospital. Luckily so far in both accidents, no one was killed but WSDOT and other state agencies have growing concerns about the increase of accidents WSDOT crews have been facing recently. They want to stress to the public once again that these WSDOT workers you see as you drive by are not faceless people, but fathers, mothers, husbands, and wives in our community. Please slow down and give the crews the respect that they deserve.