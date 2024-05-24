Walla Walla Crash Fest at the Fairgrounds on June 1 (Photo: Walla Walla Crash Fest) Walla Walla Crash Fest at the Fairgrounds on June 1

(Photo: Walla Walla Crash Fest) loading...

Get Ready for Walla Walla Crash Fest in June

On June 1st, 2024, the Walla Walla Fairgrounds at P1FCU Arena will host the thrilling Walla Walla Crash Fest in conjunction with the Walla Walla Music Fest. The event is set to showcase speed, skill.

Exciting Activities and Entertainment at the Walla Walla Crash Fest

Motor-sports fans can look forward to heart-pounding car races and jaw-dropping stunts that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. In addition to the main events, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment options, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Walla Walla Crash Fest will offer a wide selection of food, drinks and will be available for purchase, allowing you to take home a piece of the excitement.

Walla Walla Crash Fest Ticket Information

Tickets for the Walla Walla Crash Fest are available now. You can get your tickets at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds , where only cash is accepted. However, you can also get them online at WallaWallaFest.com.

Walla Walla Crash Fest Details

Date: June 1st, 2024

Location: Walla Walla Fairgrounds, P1FCU Arena

Walla Walla Crash Fest Events Time Trials

Trophy Dash Men

Trophy Dash Women

Heat Races Men

SXS (Side by Side) Races

Heat Races Women

Small Car Demolition

Large Car Demolition