See all the Wreckage at the Walla Walla Crash Fest!
Get Ready for Walla Walla Crash Fest in June
On June 1st, 2024, the Walla Walla Fairgrounds at P1FCU Arena will host the thrilling Walla Walla Crash Fest in conjunction with the Walla Walla Music Fest. The event is set to showcase speed, skill.
Exciting Activities and Entertainment at the Walla Walla Crash Fest
Motor-sports fans can look forward to heart-pounding car races and jaw-dropping stunts that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. In addition to the main events, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment options, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.
The Walla Walla Crash Fest will offer a wide selection of food, drinks and will be available for purchase, allowing you to take home a piece of the excitement.
Walla Walla Crash Fest Ticket Information
Tickets for the Walla Walla Crash Fest are available now. You can get your tickets at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds , where only cash is accepted. However, you can also get them online at WallaWallaFest.com.
Walla Walla Crash Fest Details
Walla Walla Crash Fest Events
- Time Trials
- Trophy Dash Men
- Trophy Dash Women
- Heat Races Men
- SXS (Side by Side) Races
- Heat Races Women
- Small Car Demolition
- Large Car Demolition
