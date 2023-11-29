World Famous Oregon Coast Sunken Ship Is Now Exposed for All

The King Tides In Oregon Have Exposed The Famous Peter Iredale Ship Wreck

In the wild and rugged terrain of the Oregon coast, there lies a rusted and weathered shipwreck that has become a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.



Take A Look At The Newest Pictures Of The Oregon Famous Peter Iredale Ship Wreck

The Peter Iredale, a four-masted sailing ship, met its untimely demise on the sandy shores of Clatsop Spit back in 1906 near Fort Stevens and has since become a hauntingly beautiful reminder of the power and danger of the sea.

Today, the skeletal remains of the ship jutting out of the sandy beach, beckoning photographers, beachcombers, and history buffs to come and experience the eerie wonder of this long-abandoned vessel.

One of the biggest issues trying to view the decaying shipwreck is that thousands of pounds of sand have been covering the shipwreck for years.

The Peter Iredale shipwreck is a must-see attraction on the Oregon coast and thanks to the King Tides, the ship is even more exposed than it ever has been in its history. I've enclosed some amazing new photos below of the wreck before where you can now see the ship clearly exposed.

As the weather and tides change, the Peter Iredale will likely be buried again as the sand shifts so if you are opting for a trip to the Oregon coast, now might be the best time to explore and seek out this amazing shipwreck on the Oregon coast.

