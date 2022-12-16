Wishing Tree for Pups in Need this Christmas

Head over the Lucky Puppy Grooming Facebook page and browse their latest posts to see all the fuzzy faces and the fun Christmas quotes. While you are there, check out the Christmas tree they have on display to help fill Christmas wish lists from puppies, who are waiting to be adopted from the Pit Bull Pen.

Lucky Puppy Grooming has a Christmas tree, full of ornaments, with individual dogs' pictures and their Christmas wish on them. Each request is unique, they are in need of toys, special diet food, and medical supplies. If you are looking to do something special this year and help someone or some-pup in need, here is your chance! Stop by the Lucky Puppy Grooming this holiday and play Secret Santa for a four-legged fuzzy friend. Choose an ornament and fulfill a pup's wish this Christmas. Be sure to attach the ornament to the gift, to be certain each wish is properly granted.

There are plenty of ornaments to choose from and many dogs hoping for a cheerful Christmas! Donations must be dropped off no later than December 22. Lucky Puppy Grooming is located in Kennewick at 1407 North Young street, so swing by and adopt a puppy this holiday! For more information, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking HERE, or call them at 509-736-6616. Thank you to everyone involved in this project, to Lucky Puppy Grooming, and to the Pit Bull Pen for all you do, EVERYDAY! Merry Christmas!