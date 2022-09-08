Windy Weekend Ahead for Washington Raises Dangerous Fire Concern

However, a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect through Saturday night. Northeast winds are predicted at 15-20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 30 mph at times. High winds with dry conditions could cause greater fire weather behavior. Existing fires can spread faster and more easily.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity across the state – including west of the Cascades.

“This weekend’s weather conditions hearken to the east wind event that contributed to the unpredictable fire behavior and rapid spread of the 2020 Labor Day weekend firestorm,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. “Windy conditions amplify wildfire starts and make fighting those ignitions challenging.”