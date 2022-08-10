Will Farmer’s Almanac Predict a Mild or Monstrous Winter in Washington?

After this brutal summer I know many are already looking forward to colder days ahead. While the Yakima valley often get snow dumped upon us a few times during the winter, after how hot it had been through this heatwave, will some of that heat stick around or are we going all frozen this winter season? Let's see!

Farmer's Almanac Farmer's Almanac loading...

Looks like we're at least out of the hibernation zone which is a good thing.

Here in the Pacific Northwest we're looking at brisk, normal precipitation. There's a good chance we may not have White Christmas but we'll find out closer to time.

Looking around the U.S. the northeast may go through another snowpocalypse while the southwest will be drier than normal.

Seems like we have the best-case scenario for winter when it comes to safety and being prepared for what may come our way this winter. We've had some brutal ones in the past and looks like this will be on the lighter side. At least so far.

