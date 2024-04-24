Woodland Park Zoo Mourns Loss of Beloved Hippo, Water Lily
Beloved Hippopotamus to be Euthanized Due to Cancer
Woodland Park Zoo has announced with heavy hearts that Water Lily, a beloved 45-year-old hippopotamus, will be euthanized due to declining health caused by cancer.
A Life of Joy and Connection
Lily was born in 1978 and joined the zoo in 1979. She quickly became a favorite among staff and visitors thanks to her playful personality and unique behaviors, like wiggling her ears when surfacing, and her love for watermelon treats.
The Diagnosis and Difficult Decision
After discovering that Lily had fibrosarcoma, a type of connective tissue cancer, veterinarians attempted to manage her symptoms. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated, leading to decreased mobility and increasing discomfort. Dr. Tim Storms, the zoo's director of animal health, explained that euthanasia was the most humane option to prevent further suffering.
Saying Goodbye to a Zoo Icon
Zoo visitors have the opportunity to say their goodbyes to Lily until Sunday, as she enjoys her final days in the pool and outdoor habitat. The zoo staff expressed gratitude for the community's support and the dedication of those who cared for Lily, pledging to honor her memory.
6 of the Most Common Wildlife You’ll Encounter in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
No, you may not Own these Animals in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Aly
Amazing Animals To Spot In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Canva-Getty