Week 7 MCC High School Football Preview

It's week seven of the Mid Columbia-Conference (MCC) Football season, and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your weekly preview of all the action.

Southridge Suns (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) Southridge Suns

(Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) loading...

Thursday, October 12

NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week!

Chiawana @ Southridge

7 PM, Lampsion Stadium, Kennewick

Listen to the game on the radio, our app, or at 610kona.com.

Southridge hosts first-place Chiawana to start the week. The Riverhawks come into the game with the number-one-ranked defense in the MCC. The defense was showcased last week in a Riverhawk shutout of Hermiston. Southridge will be looking for their first win of the season. Listen to the game at 610 AM or on our website.

The pregame show starts at 6:45, with kickoff at 7 PM.

Kamiakin @ Hermiston

7 PM, Hermiston, Oregon

Hermiston hosts Kamiakin in Oregon as the Bulldogs look to rebound from a 49-0 loss to Chiawana. Kamiakin blanked Walla Walla 42-0 last week and sits in second place in the MCC.

Friday, October 13

Hanford @ Kennewick

7 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

Kennewick hosts Hanford at home after the Lions came off an emotional victory last week where they won on a hook and ladder play with under 10 seconds to play. Hanford hopes to build on their momentum from their first win last week against Pasco.

Walla Walla @ Richmond

7 PM, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland

The Richmond Bombers are looking to rebound from a dramatic loss last week to Kennewick. Look for the Bomber offense to have a big game led by the arm of Quarterback Josh Woodard.

Ferris at Pasco

7 PM, Edgar Brown Stadium

Pasco hosts Ferris High School at Edgar Brown. Ferris, out of Spokane, Washington, comes into the game with a 1-4 record on the year, while Pasco sits at 2-4.