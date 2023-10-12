Week 7 MCC High School Football Preview
It's week seven of the Mid Columbia-Conference (MCC) Football season, and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your weekly preview of all the action.
Thursday, October 12
NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week!
Chiawana @ Southridge
7 PM, Lampsion Stadium, Kennewick
Southridge hosts first-place Chiawana to start the week. The Riverhawks come into the game with the number-one-ranked defense in the MCC. The defense was showcased last week in a Riverhawk shutout of Hermiston. Southridge will be looking for their first win of the season. Listen to the game at 610 AM or on our website.
The pregame show starts at 6:45, with kickoff at 7 PM.
Kamiakin @ Hermiston
7 PM, Hermiston, Oregon
Hermiston hosts Kamiakin in Oregon as the Bulldogs look to rebound from a 49-0 loss to Chiawana. Kamiakin blanked Walla Walla 42-0 last week and sits in second place in the MCC.
Friday, October 13
Hanford @ Kennewick
7 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
Kennewick hosts Hanford at home after the Lions came off an emotional victory last week where they won on a hook and ladder play with under 10 seconds to play. Hanford hopes to build on their momentum from their first win last week against Pasco.
Walla Walla @ Richmond
7 PM, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland
The Richmond Bombers are looking to rebound from a dramatic loss last week to Kennewick. Look for the Bomber offense to have a big game led by the arm of Quarterback Josh Woodard.
Ferris at Pasco
7 PM, Edgar Brown Stadium
Pasco hosts Ferris High School at Edgar Brown. Ferris, out of Spokane, Washington, comes into the game with a 1-4 record on the year, while Pasco sits at 2-4.
