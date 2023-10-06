MCC Week 6 Preview

It is week six of High School Football in the Mid-Columbia Conference, and this week is full of some compelling contests. NewsRadio 610 KONA has the rundown and preview for this week, and as always, you can listen to the games on the radio at 610 AM, online at 610kona.com, or on our free mobile app. The game is 6:45, and the kick-off is at 7 PM.

NewsRadio 610 KONA’s Game of the Week!

Richland @ Kennewick

7 PM

Lamson Stadium

In the NewsRadio 610 KONA game of the week, the Kennewick Lions will attempt to avenge their first loss of the season as they host Richland in a game that will feature a quarterback dual between Kennewick’s Driver and Richlan’s Woodard.

Hermiston @ Chiawana

7 PM

Edgar Brown Stadium

Chiawana will look to carry the momentum from last week’s win against Kennewick when they take on Hermiston. In the game against the Lions, DJ Duran was injured in the second half and left. Hermiston lost last week to West Valley (Yakima.)

Pasco @ Hanford

7 PM

Hanford High School

The Hanford Falcons are still hunting for win number one as they host the Bulldogs of Pasco, who are sitting at 2-3 on the year.

Kamiakin @ Walla Walla

7 PM

Borleskee Stadium

The winless Blue Devils will host the Kamiakin Braves, who come into Walla Walla with a 3-1 record. Last week, the Braves topped Hanford 54-21.

Southridge @ Lewis and Clark (Spokane)

7 PM

ONE Spokane Stadium

Southridge will head into Spokane to play Lewis and Clark in the brand new, state-of-the-art ONE Spokane Stadium in inter-league play. Southridge is looking for their second win of the year.

