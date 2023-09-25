Week 4 MCC Football Recap

Week four of the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) Season has come and gone, and the dust on the gridiron has settled. Like we do each week, NewsRadio 610 KONA has your re-cap of all the action in the MCC.

Photo: Tommy Wolf//Lit Media Productions Photo: Tommy Wolf//Lit Media Productions loading...

Thursday, September 21

Chiawana 27

Richland 14

Fran Rish Stadium

The Chiawana Riverhawks came to Fran Rish and beat the previously undefeated Richland Bombers to start MCC play on Friday.

Friday, September 22

Kennewick 20

Kamiakin 14

Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, WA

Lampson Stadium in Kennewick was packed with fans and media outlets to catch the latest Kamiakin and Kennewick rivalry installment, and NewsRadio 610 KONA was on hand to broadcast the action. After a hard-fought game, The Kennewick Lions topped the Braves. Kennewick remains the only unbeaten team in the MCC.

Mountainview (Vancouver, WA) 37

Hanford 31

McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver, WA

Hunting for their first win, the Hanford Falcons took the field in Vancouver, Washington against Mountainview. The Falcons would lose a close one by just six points.

Hermiston 35

Southridge 20

Hermiston HS, Hermiston, OR

Hermiston hosted Southridge on Friday and picked up their third win on the season. The success was Hermiston's second in a row after the Bulldogs beat Walla Walla the week before.

Pasco 28

Walla Walla 25

Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco, WA

The Pasco High Bulldogs earned their second win of 2023 after taking down the Walla Walla Bluedevils last Friday. Pasco sits at 2-2 on the year, while Walla Walla drops to 0-4.

Week 5 Preview

That's it for this week. Stay tuned later this week for the preview of week five in the MCC.