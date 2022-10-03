Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement

(Seattle, WA) -- Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday. The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. The settlement has been split between local governments and the state. King County will receive 56-million. Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.