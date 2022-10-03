Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement

(Seattle, WA)  --  Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic.  Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday.  The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery.  The settlement has been split between local governments and the state.  King County will receive 56-million.  Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.

