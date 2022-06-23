Washington Forms Organized Retail Crime Task Force

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has created a statewide Organized Retail Crime Theft Task Force. Across the country, organized retail crime costs 70-billion dollars a year. Ferguson says the task force will improve coordination and collaboration among law enforcement agencies to stop the crime rings. Nine other states have a task force dedicated to stopping organized retail crime. The Washington task force will meet for the first time on July 7th and then every quarter for at least a year.