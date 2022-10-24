Tyson To Pay WA State $10.5-Million Over Price Fixing Allegations

(Seattle, WA) -- Tyson Foods will pay Washington state ten-and-a-half million dollars to resolve a price-fixing lawsuit over chicken. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that since 2008, 19 broiler chicken producers coordinated price increases. Arkansas-based Tyson is the largest chicken producer in the U.S. The company has agreed to produce documentation for lawsuits against 16 other chicken producers. Tyson will also conduct internal training and certify that it has corporate policies to follow state and federal antitrust laws.