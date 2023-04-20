DID YOU USE FACEBOOK BETWEEN MAY 24, 2007 AND DECEMBER 22, 2022?

If so, listen up.

Meta, the parent company for the Facebook social media app, just settled with Americans for nearly $725 million dollars. What does this mean for you? If you live in Washington state, California, or Oregon, money could be coming your way. Before you start writing checks your buns can’t yet cash, find out how you can get some of that Facebook settlement cash.



via GIPHY

HOW MUCH WILL EACH PERSON GET IN FACEBOOK SETTLEMENT MONEY?

Facebook (Meta) officially agreed to make their privacy violations federal court case go away with a cash settlement. That means if you are a Facebook user, your digital privacy may have been compromised and exposed to advertisers through its use of Cambridge Analytica data scrapers.

There’s only $725 million dollars to be split up amongst all of us who file a claim, so who knows?



via GIPHY

We won’t likely get a huge payday from this settlement, that’s all I’m saying.

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TO GET SOME MONEY FROM THE FACEBOOK SETTLEMENT?

If you want to claim your share of the $725 million Facebook settlement, fill out this claim here. You have to do it before August 25th though.

WHAT IF YOU ALREADY DELETED YOUR FACEBOOK? CAN YOU STILL GET SETTLEMENT CASH?

Yes, but only if you had an open account between 5/24/2007 and 12/22/2022.

WHAT INFO DO I NEED TO ENTER IN THIS CLAIM FORM?

Besides the usual name, address, phone number, email type of stuff, you will need to enter your Facebook username. This is typically the first and last name or perhaps you made yours something different. If so, click on Settings, then . After you choose how you want the cash settlement to come to you via Venmo, Direct Deposit, Paypal, and Zelle (I chose the prepaid Mastercard option), you will enter your email to be sent a verification code. Once submitted, then you will get this message.

Facebook User Privacy Settlement screenshot via facebookuserprivacysettlement.com loading...

Next. type in your virtual signature. NOTE: The date and time of your form submission will automatically be listed on the screen.

Facebook User Privacy Settlement screenshot via facebookuserprivacysettlement.com loading...

Once you have entered all of the required contact, payment infomation, and your digital signature, press the “Submit” button and then you’ll see this message.

Facebook User Privacy Settlement screenshot via facebookuserprivacysettlement.com loading...

Now your form has been submitted. Depending on how many people fill out the form before August 25th, we shall see just how much this settlement might be. Some estimates say there are 2.9 billion (you read that right) users on Facebook, so we might end up with just a few pennies each. So don’t count on spending a bunch of money before it shows up, ha!

