Alaska Airlines Pilots Approve New Contract

Alaska Airlines Pilots Approve New Contract

(Seattle, WA)  --  Pilots with Alaska Airlines have voted to approve a new contract with the company.  After nearly three years of negotiations over better wages and working conditions, 96-percent of eligible Alaska pilots cast ballots to vote on the deal.  Eighty-two-percent voted in favor of the new three-year contract.  It includes pay raises and new rules that would increase schedule flexibility.  The vote comes after Alaska Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association agreed to a tentative deal in September.  Alaska serves the Tri-Cities Airport via their subsidiary Horizon Airlines.

Filed Under: Alaska Airlines, contract, Settlement
Categories: KONA News, Local News, state news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA