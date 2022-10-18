Alaska Airlines Pilots Approve New Contract

(Seattle, WA) -- Pilots with Alaska Airlines have voted to approve a new contract with the company. After nearly three years of negotiations over better wages and working conditions, 96-percent of eligible Alaska pilots cast ballots to vote on the deal. Eighty-two-percent voted in favor of the new three-year contract. It includes pay raises and new rules that would increase schedule flexibility. The vote comes after Alaska Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association agreed to a tentative deal in September. Alaska serves the Tri-Cities Airport via their subsidiary Horizon Airlines.