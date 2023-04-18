Alaska Airlines Moves Full-Size Jets to Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- The Tri-Cities Airport says Alaska Airlines has started flying full-size Boeing 737 aircraft between here and SeaTac Airport on some flights. It's what's called an upgauge to a bigger plane. The short, 55 minute flight had been previously handled by a smaller CRJ-200 and some flights are still handled by the ERJ-175. Alaska Airlines says it will fly the 737 on two roundtrip flights between the Tri-Cities and Sea-Tac daily. The schedule below follows.

737 Schedule