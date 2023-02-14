State Officials May Abort Current Search For New Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is one crowded place and the state is looking for relief. Yakima city officials are all in support of the state of Washington naming the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field as a new regional airport in Washington.

NOW THE PROCESS MAY BE STARTED IF A BILL PASSES IN OLYMPIA

But now lawmakers in the state say they may have to start the entire process over again. Rep. Jake Fey is the sponsor of sponsor of House Bill 1791. The bill sets up a workgroup instead of the current commission that was set up in 2019 to look for alternative sites for a regional airport.

Currently three sites top the list two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. People in those communities say they weren't told of the potential of having a regional airport in their areas. Many in those areas say they're against placing a regional airport.

THAT'S NOT THE CASE IN THE CITY OF YAKIMA

A recent poll taken by the city of Yakima shows more than 80 percent support expansion of the local airport. The poll, with two questions was taken in December of last year. 1,404 people responded to the poll.

1,163 (83%) “Strongly support” expanding YKM

69 (5%) “Somewhat support”

20 (1%) “Neither support nor oppose”

47 (3%) “Somewhat oppose”

105 (7%) “Strongly oppose”

IF YOU YAKIMA WAS CHOSEN THE AIRPORT WOULD NEED EXPANSION

The workgroup could study the issue more and give community members a voice.

If Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field was ever named as a regional airport city officials say it would require a major expansion with a big price tag.

