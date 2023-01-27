First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet

The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane.

Horizon Air's Embraer (Em-Bray-er) 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday.

Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air. She says Thursday was the last day for the Q400 Turboprop plane.

"We're sad that it's leaving but we're excited for a new beginning in Wenatchee, a new type of airplane." Koenig said. "We can offer first-class, premium class for passengers, it will definitely be an upgraded experience for sure."

Flights to Seattle on the Embraer jet will arrive and depart daily from Pangborn Airport. The flight arrives around 12:30 in the afternoon. The flight leaves around 1:15.

When asked about the possibility of more flights, Koenig says it's too soon to say.

"We're just really trying to focus in on the transition from the prop plane to the jet and then hiring more pilots so we can add more service." Koenig said.

The flight carries 76 passengers, the same as the Q400, but with more amenities.

According to Alaskan Airlines - Horizon Air, the Embraer 175 features wide passenger and aisle seats. It's nearly 104 feet long with a wingspan of 94 feet and a typical cruising speed of 495 mph. The jet can reach an altitude of 41,000 feet and a range of 1,800 miles. The crew consists of two pilots and two flight attendants.

Fun fact: the E175 maximum takeoff weight is equivalent to approximately 10,000 Copper River salmon.