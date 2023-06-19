Carbon transformation company Twelve is ramping up production of E-Jet fuel at a commercial-scale production facility in Moses Lake.

Governor Jay Inslee announced the new venture at the Washington State exhibit at the Paris Air Show in France.

Twelve’s E-Jet fuel is produced with the company’s carbon transformation technology using CO2 and renewable energy.

The fuel is being billed as a drop-in synthetic fuel that works seamlessly with existing aircraft.

The company says emissions from the fuel are 90 percent lower than conventional fossil-based fuels.

The venture is aimed at reducing aircraft reliance on fossil fuels.

A groundbreaking event for Twelve's company plant will take place on July 11 with Gov. Inslee and other regional and local stakeholders who support sustainable aviation fuel development in Washington State.

The first customers to receive E-Jet fuel from the plant inlcude companies and airlines that Twelve has an existing partnerships with, such as Shopify, Alaska Airlines, and Microsoft.

“Commercial-scale production of E-Jet fuel is a major milestone in our mission of creating a world run on air,” said Twelve co-founder and CEO Nicholas Flanders.

“Washington is the perfect location for our facility, with its abundant renewable energy resources to power our carbon transformation process and longstanding global leadership in the aviation industry.”

“Washington maintains its widely-recognized leadership in the aviation and aerospace industries by creating a competitive business environment that fosters technology innovation, such as carbon transformation, that will help decarbonize the global aviation industry,” said Gov. Inslee.

“We’re excited for Twelve to join the growing number of innovative companies that recognize everything that Washington has to offer.”